Cameron Diaz says parents who don’t use childcare are “superheroes”.

The 48-year-old actress welcomed daughter Raddix into the world with her husband Benji Madden 20 months ago, and has said she wouldn’t be able to cope with raising her daughter without hired help.

Speaking to Kevin Hart for an episode of his talk show, ‘Hart to Heart’, she said: "Everything starts and goes and stops and goes because it's all about her needs. I cook all of her meals. I wake her up, my husband puts her to bed. We're a total tag-team.

"You know, we do have childcare that helps us, which, I don't even know how mothers who don't have childcare do it. I really do not understand. My heart goes out to them. They are superheroes. I know that's where the true fatigue comes in, when you don't have somebody to sort of pass them off to."

And Kevin agreed, insisting he doesn’t “know how anybody” manages to look after their children without any help.

He joked: "Absolutely. You give me my kids for an hour, I'm out of it. There's no shot. No shot. I'm looking around - I don't know how anybody does it. I don't get it. How do people do this? I get scared if my wife leaves."

To which Cameron replied: "But you do see how people are like, 'Get outside’. Like, the mother who locks their kid outside because she just needs 10 minutes, I get it. I understand."

The ‘Bad Teacher’ actress has plenty of time to spend with her family since she stepped away from the film industry in 2014, and previously said she is at a "different time" in her life now and couldn't be happier.

She said: "Now I'm here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing.

"I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here."