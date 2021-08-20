Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards has admitted to cheating on her with 12 women.

The 37-year-old businesswoman took to her Instagram Story this week to accuse the Def Jam employee – who is the father of her 22-month-old son Slash – of being unfaithful to her at least a dozen times, as well as confirm their relationship is officially over.

And now, Alexander has admitted he “got caught” by Amber – who is also mother to eight-year-old son Sebastian, whom she has with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa – but insisted he still “loves” her and their family.

When asked during an Instagram Live session what he thought of Amber’s public post, he said: "I thought, 'S***, I got caught.' I got caught before, you know what I'm saying? And she's just had enough, obviously.

"I love her, though. That's, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson too. But ... I like women.

“At the end I don't think anybody can be happy or successful if you're not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you. It's just who I am, and it's not how she wants to be loved."

Alexander also said he “could stop” being unfaithful but doesn’t “want to live like that”.

He added: "I know that I could stop [cheating]. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don't want to live like that."

The Slutwalk founder blasted Alexander on social media this week, and insisted she is “tired of being mentally and emotionally abused” by those closest to her.

She wrote: “I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums( The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f*** him anyway.

“I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever.

“I’m tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that I love I’ve been suffering in silence for a long time and I can’t take it anymore.

“That’s why I’ve been so quiet I’ve been a shell of who I used to be but I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore. Family or not. (sic)”