Noel Gallagher plans to quit alcohol for 12 weeks.

The Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds rocker has decided he will put down the bottle for around three months and has even set a date of September 12 for the first day of his 12-week sobriety, as he says he needs a booze break after going too wild in Ibiza.

He said: “I’m going on the wagon and I’ve fixed a date.

“I think it’s going to be like the 12th of September, because I’ve got parties to attend to and the last one is on the 11th.

“And then I’m going to go on the wagon for 12 weeks I think. I’ve been f** smashing the arse out of it in Ibiza.

“I’m going to do three months which takes me up to the middle of December and then I can get in training for Christmas.”

The 54-year-old musician previously took another three-month hiatus from alcohol in 2011, and felt “five years younger” afterwards.

He told Matt Morgan’s ‘Funny How?’ podcast: “I was on my own so I wasn’t going out at all.

“If you’re a drinker you’ve got a slightly addictive personality. Once you past the initial couple of weeks you start to feel better and you get addicted to that.

“When I came back from the States I looked about five years younger.”

The news comes after the former Oasis rocker recently revealed actor Matt Smith loves a wild night out, but that his brother and bitter rival Liam Gallagher isn’t as much of a party animal as people think.

He said: "What I’ve found down the years, is actors have to keep it a bit low key because the job that they're in requires so much investment that studios are not going to invest in a raving party animal. So actors, you'll find, lead the double life.

"Matt Smith can hold his own. He does tend to boot furniture over. He turns at about 3am or 4am in the morning. He supports Blackburn Rovers, right? And a couple of times, he's kind of just does that thing where he’ll drift off and then suddenly go 'ROVERS!' and kick a chair or something.

"I was about to have a word with him a couple of times, like 'Mate, kick the chair again, and you know, we're gonna have to work this out'."

However, when asked "Who’s seen as a hell-raiser publicly that isn't?”, Noel replied: "Our kid. He’s a bit of a charlatan. There's a lot actually. A lot of them in the game can't walk it like they talk it. It’s usually those with the big mouths.

"I'd say to the listener, all the people that you think that are, usually are not, and vice versa. And then there's the chosen few in the middle."