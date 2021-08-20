Lamar Odom insists he was drugged on the night of his near-fatal overdose in 2015.

The 41-year-old former basketball star ended up in a coma after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, and Lamar - who later sought treatment for drug and alcohol addiction - has claimed that someone tried to "take [his] life".

He told the Facebook Live show 'Addiction Talk': "I didn't take anything that night. I was really hurt and almost in some sense afraid because somebody just tried to take my life."

Lamar didn't go into specific details about his suspicions. However, he previously blamed Dennis Hof, the owner of the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada, for his hospitalisation.

He said during a TV appearance in 2019: "I think Dennis Hof … I don't know what he had against me, but I didn't do drugs that night, to be honest with you.

"So I don't know if he tried to poison me, or … I don't know what he had against me. He tried to kill me."

Lamar suffered multiple strokes, heart attacks and kidney failure amid his addiction struggles.

And the retired sports star - who was married to Khloe Kardashian between 2009 and 2016 - has admitted that his ex-wife played an important role in his ongoing recovery.

Speaking about his addiction struggles and his recovery, he explained: "I remember being out one day, and I was out with one lady, I was getting high, acting like really extreme over the top.

"I'm putting anything in my mouth, sniffing anything. I was so out of control I guess the girl called Khloe. And the clan pulled up, like the A-Team, and out of love they took me right to the rehab."