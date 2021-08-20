Melissa Joan Hart has caught COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

The 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' actress - who has Tucker, eight, Braydon, 13, and Mason, 15, with husband Mark Wilkerson - has admitted she is frustrated to have been struck down with a "bad" case of the virus, which has left her finding it "hard to breathe", because she and her family had tried their best to keep coronavirus at bay.

However, she suspects she caught the respiratory illness from one of her kids because they are not required to wear face masks at school, though her youngest son, Tucker, has been.

She told fans on Instagram: “I am vaccinated and I got COVID and it’s bad.

“I’m praying that the other ones are okay. I’m mad, really mad, because we tried and we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot but we got a little lazy and I think as a country we got lazy.

“I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks at school and I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from and… nothing I can do about it now. My little one luckily wore a mask every day because he was used to it from last year and he came home bragging every day, 'Mum I wore my mask' and I was so thankful and now if he does get it I can at least tell him he was a superhero to those in his classroom, because he protected his teacher and his classmates."

The 45-year-old star admitted she feels "disappointed" in herself and some of America's leaders for how they've handled the pandemic and urged families to "stay vigilant and safe".

The mother-of-three added: “If someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can’t go with them and I’m just scared and sad and disappointed in myself, some of our leaders and a lot of people, including myself.

“I just wish I’d done better, so I’m asking you guys to do better.

“Protect your families, protect your kids, it’s not over yet. I hoped it was, but it’s not. So stay vigilant and stay safe.”

She concluded: "I'm not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn't up for debate, it's just how I feel today on my page."