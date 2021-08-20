Teresa Palmer has given birth to her fourth child with her husband Mark Webber.

The ‘A Discovery of Witches’ star and her screenwriter and actor spouse - who also have Bodhi Rain, seven, Forest Sage, four, and Poet Lake, two, together - have introduced their new arrival, a baby girl with the unique moniker of Prairie Moon.

Alongside a series of photographs of the newborn getting to know her siblings, the 35-year-old actress wrote: “Introducing our daughter, Prairie Moon Palmer, who was born just as the sun rose on Tuesday morning, 17th August, surrounded by her siblings who are absolutely enamoured with her. A little magic moon for our family."

Mark, 41, also shared a picture of him cradling Prairie Moon and gushed: “My heart has grown 5 times bigger. Welcome to the world my little magic Prairie Moon."

Teresa has documented her latest pregnancy experience with fans and recently admitted she is “exhausted” after breastfeeding for over seven years.

The Australian beauty admitted the latest member of the family will extend her time spent breastfeeding, as she has already been feeding her children non-stop since her first tot was born in 2014.

She said earlier this month: “Today is day 2728 of breastfeeding straight. I have nursed since Feb 17th 2014 when my first son was born.

“I nursed him in to toddlerhood through the pregnancy of my 2nd son, embarked on a tandem nursing journey for a year. I then continued nursing my 2nd son through the pregnancy of my daughter, in to my second tandem nursing journey. I’m now still nursing my daughter through this pregnancy and will jump in to my third tandem nursing experience in a matter of weeks.

“Some days it’s a lot, I’m utterly exhausted and just want my body back, other days I sit in a place of deep gratitude as I cherish and honour this experience with my babes. (sic)”

And although she finds the experience tiring at times, Teresa knows she’s lucky that her body has allowed her to breastfeed for so long.

She added: “I was privileged enough to have the choice to breastfeed, not everyone is afforded that. For some it comes easier than others. I know many many women who tried to nurse and couldn’t without it affecting their mental health and well-being. (sic)”

The ‘Lights Out’ actress also slammed those who criticise mothers for breastfeeding in public, and reached out to parents who struggle with “judgement” from others.