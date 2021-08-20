OnlyFans is banning sexually explicit content.

The subscription-based content creating site built its name on creators sharing sexual content which fans would then pay to access, but it has now revealed it will be banning explicit content to focus on creators who want to put different kinds of material behind pay walls.

OnlyFans announced on Thursday (19.08.21) the ban will come into effect on October 1, but have not defined what constitutes as “sexually explicit”.

The company has insisted that nudity, in keeping with its acceptable use policy, will still be allowed.

In a statement, they said: “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.”

OnlyFans did not say what will become of sexually-explicit content posted before October 1st or its creators’ accounts.

They added: “We will be sharing more details in the coming days and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines.”

The change to the company’s terms comes after a recent report suggested that OnlyFans – which has a net revenue of $375 million – had struggled to find investors that are willing to back a platform that makes most of its money from sex work.