Netflix is bringing spatial audio support to iPhone and iPad.

The streaming giant will implement the new audio features on devices with iOS 14 as early as this week, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple first introduced the Dolby Atmos-supported Spatial Audio back in June this year, when they said the feature was an “immersive audio experience for fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity”.

By using directional audio filters, spatial audio enables users to “play sounds virtually anywhere in space, creating an immersive sound experience” that exists no matter which direction the user turns their head.

Describing the feature at the time of its release, Apple had said: “Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking brings the movie theatre experience right to your AirPods Pro.

“By applying directional audio filters and subtly adjusting the frequencies each ear receives, spatial audio can place sounds virtually anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience.

“Using the gyroscope and accelerometer in your AirPods Pro and your iPhone, spatial audio tracks the motion of your head as well as your device, compares the motion data, and then remaps the sound field so that it stays anchored to your device even as your head moves.”

Users can manage the Spatial Audio feature, which is currently exclusive to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, from the Control Center on their Apple devices.

And while they wait for Netflix to roll out support for the feature, users can already use it on apps including Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, and HBO Max.