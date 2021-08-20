Mena Suvari and Danielle Harris are to star in the psychological thriller 'Anne, With Love'.

The movie will be directed by George Henry Horton and stars Blaine Morris in the lead role. Horton and Morris have written the script together and are producing under JesterLads and Giant Nugget Productions along with Mena, Danielle and Matt Simonelli.

The plot follows Anne (Morris), a painter who struggles with her inner demons after being forced into a life of solitude when her husband mysteriously disappears.

Mena will play her closest confidant Maya, who is keeping a dark secret of her own while Danielle will portray Anne's neighbour who has striking similarities in both her appearance and her life.

Production on the flick is underway in Los Angeles and Florida, with Jaime Gallagher, Luke Barnett, Rocky Perez, Anwar Wolf, Leonard Amoia, Lucy Werner, Hunter Brown and Robert H. Lambert forming the supporting cast.

Mena starred alongside the disgraced actor Kevin Spacey in the 1999 film 'American Beauty' and opened up on a "weird and unusual" encounter he had with Spacey, whose career was left in tatters after he was accused of sexual assault by a number of men in 2018.

She recalled that to prepare for a specific scene, Spacey brought her into a side room where they "lay on the bed very close to one another. He was sort of gently holding me. It was very peaceful but weird and unusual."

And Mena explained she "thought of that day" when the allegations against Spacey first emerged.

She added: "My heart goes out to anyone who suffers abuse."