Matt Willis is getting his tattoos removed to help achieve his acting ambitions.

The 38-year-old musician is determined to make it as a leading man in Hollywood, and he's willing to get rid of his tattoos in order to realise his dream.

Matt - who is married to TV presenter Emma Willis - told Heat magazine: "I’ve just filmed a war movie and obviously in the 1940s, people didn’t have tattooed hands.

"I had to go to the make-up chair hours before anyone else, every single day, to have them covered up.

"It was a real pain for me and for the make-up crew. On day one, they were like, ‘Ooh, how exciting’. By day four, they were more like, ‘F****** hell, not you again'."

Matt - who has Isabelle, 12, Ace, nine, and Trixie, five, with Emma - recently admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic left him fearing for his career.

The Busted star confessed that lockdown restrictions and the closure of live events left him in fear for the future, as "90 percent of [his] work is in front of a crowd".

He said: "I’d been renting a music studio in Watford for the last few years, that was the place where I would go and write songs and be creative. When Busted took a break I went back to drama school, and when the first lockdown happened suddenly that was taken away as well.

"Then everything I had lined up was either postponed or fell through, or postponed and then cancelled. Everything felt out of reach.

"I found it really tough at times to figure out what I should be doing. What happens if I can’t do these things? 90 percent of my work is in front of a crowd so I was starting to worry."