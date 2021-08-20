Frankie Bridge became "convinced" she had killed her son after taking him to get his chickenpox vaccine.

The 32-year-old pop star - who has Carter, six, and Parker, seven, with husband Wayne Bridge - took her eldest son to get his vaccine before his first birthday, and she was subsequently told by her paediatrician that she should have waited until he turned 12 months.

In her new book 'Grow: Motherhood, Mental Health & Me', she writes: "The guilt and fear I had felt throughout the day spiralled. And it resulted in a complete meltdown.

"My paranoia kicked into overdrive too and I became convinced I had killed my child, before he’d even really got the chance to live."

Frankie needn't have worried though, as it simply meant that the vaccine would not work, rather than causing Parker any harm.

Frankie also became paranoid after tying the knot with former soccer star Wayne.

The loved-up duo got married at Woburn Abbey but Frankie suffered a panic attack before their honeymoon and ultimately demanded they changed their wills before leaving the UK.

She recalled: "This type of crisis moment is something I had dealt with throughout my life, but I had never been responsible for someone else, and this compounded my paranoia and exacerbated my fears.

"I made Wayne call his lawyer and discuss it with him so there was some form of plan in place."

Frankie has previously spoken about her troubles with depression.

And she's confessed that her health issues flared up during her pregnancies.

The pop star explained: "On one hand, I felt immense pride in the fact that my body was growing another human.

"On the other hand, I also carried the immense weight of underlying shame. I was so ashamed and if I’m honest, shocked that I wasn’t a gorgeous, glowing, neat and tidy pregnant woman.

"My bum was bigger than my bump most of the time."