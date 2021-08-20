Kelly Clarkson could start dating again within weeks.

The 39-year-old singer is in the process of finalising her divorce from Brandon Blackstock and as soon as that's confirmed, Kelly plans to turn her attention towards her future.

A source said: "She hasn’t been dating and has been waiting until she is legally divorced, which will be in the next two weeks."

Kelly - who has River, seven, and Remington, five, with her estranged husband - hopes her showbiz pal Blake Shelton will help her to find a new man.

The pop star wants to find a man who understands the music business.

The insider told Us Weekly: "She wants a younger, up-and-coming country singer [who] understands the business."

Kelly is now looking to move on from her marriage and she has "no regrets" about their divorce.

The source explained: "She hasn’t and won’t ever look back. Kelly has no regrets about filing for divorce."

Kelly previously admitted that it was tough going through a divorce while she's in the spotlight.

The singer likes to be honest and open with her fans, but she also felt the need to protect her young children.

The 'Behind These Hazel Eyes' hitmaker said: "There's a lot of hearts involved here. And you know, that's the thing that's been kind of hard to navigate is I am an open book, but at some point I'm a mama bear more than I am a person in the public eye.

"So, I care 100 percent more about my children than I do anything else on this planet. So, that's been the hard thing of, like, yes, I'm willing to share my experience and yes, it is the worst."