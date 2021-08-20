'Call of Duty: Vanguard' will be released on November 5.

The date was confirmed at the in-game 'Call of Duty: Warzone' event for the upcoming title after being linked just before the event on the PlayStation Store.

The event revealed and debuted the next installment in the combat series, with a new trailer previewing some of the World War II carnage that players can expect.

Developers Sledgehammer Games have described the game as "rooted but not beholden" to the history of World War II and have promised gamers "breathtaking visual fidelity, a photorealistic world, lifelike characters and optimised performance".

The weapons, vehicles and equipment available to gamers will reflect the realities of fighting during the period.

Players will be thrust into combat on battlefields across the globe - from Europe to North Africa, the Eastern Front and the Pacific.

The developers have also promised that the game will give players the chance to see World War II through the eyes of those in combat.

'Call of Duty: Vanguard' director Josh Bridge said: "The game isn’t just about the diverse locations, but about the people.

"The motif of ‘ordinary became extraordinary’ was something the team found creativity-inspiring."

Bridges also revealed that players in both single and multiplayer modes will experience a "blunt, visceral" approach to battle as the developers wanted the gunplay to feel "incredible".