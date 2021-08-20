'Battlefield 2042' will feature an "on the fly" weapon customisation so players can easily adapt to different situations.

Leaked gameplay earlier this week showed a player in one of the game's technical tests switching parts of a rifle in the middle of a match and senior game designer Daniel Berlin has now confirmed the existence of the new system.

Speaking to PLAY magazine, Berlin described the system as "the ability for you to change out the attachments of your weapon on the fly" and claimed that it had "landed really well in the game".

The idea behind the new feature was the "constant concept of pushing the sandbox, making you adaptable, making you able to handle situations".

Berlin admits that the feature should have been in the 'Battlefield' games "all along" but has only been made possible by the technology on new-gen consoles.

'Battlefield 2042' Community Manager Adam Freeman recently suggested that players caught violating the non-disclosure agreement on the technical test could be banned from playing the final edition of the title.

In a Twitter thread, he explained: "We've had a great first 48 hours so far on PC.

"We successfully tested our server scaling and got a lot of new positive data back from people stressing our closed network for the first time. Thanks to everyone for jumping on so far."

Freeman also reminded players that they face punishment should they disclose early clips of the game.

He warned: "Break the rules, expect to lose access to both the Technical Playtest, future EA Tests, and potentially access to 2042 itself when it releases.

"We've already removed plenty of people from the Playtest in these past 48 hours, and they won't be able to play this weekend."