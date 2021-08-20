'Genshin Impact' players will have the chance to take part in an "imaginary, no-holds-barred fighting tournament".

The time-limited 'Phantom Flow' event begins today (20.08.21) and can be started by gamers when talking to the character Shousen, the master of Inazuma's Shinryuu.

Players will be given a series of opponents to face off against and will be rewarded with Primogems - the game's premium currency for making Wishes - as well as More and Hero's wit experience books for taking part.

The event will feature a new set of challenges for seven days, with players given until August 30 to complete them all. Each challenge will also have a 'Shoden' and 'Okuden' mode.

Shoden mode features three difficulty levels, Normal, Hard and Extreme, whereby completing Extreme difficulty challenges will unlock further challenges in Okuden mode.

Gamers must have reached Adventure Rank 30 or above, as well as have completed the 'Ritou Escape Plan' and 'Chisato's Letter' quests.

'Horizon Zero Dawn's' Aloy has also been confirmed as a new playable character and will be available after the game's 2.1 update to players with Adventure Rank 20 or above.

More news on the latest updates to 'Genshin Impact' will be revealed later on today in an announcement that will be streamed on Twitch.