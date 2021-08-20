Elliot Page and Mae Martin have got matching coffee cup tattoos.

The pair - who first met around 15 years ago before becoming friends later on - have shown off the new designs after getting inked by Andrew White at Toronto's Midway Tattoo and Piercing.

Mae - who identifies as non-binary - shared the snap on their Instagram, and wrote: "Someone stop us from getting more tattoos.

"Thanks @andrewcrutchywhite and @midwaytattooshop for these and @bbeatricebbrown for the [design] (sic)"

'Feel Good' creator Mae has the tattoo on their hip, while Elliot's is on his right arm.

He shared a photo with his pal last month as he plugged his friend's Netflix comedy series and urged fans to tune in.

Elliot wrote: "Chilling with this heartthrob @hooraymae.

"PS I just finished season 2 of FEEL GOOD on @netflix and if you haven't watched yet it what are you doing? (sic)"

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old actor - who stars in 'The Umbrella Academy' - previously reflected on coming out as transgender and admitted he's now in a better place for his life and career.

He said: "In terms of acting, I don’t think I quite know yet. I am just a lot more f****** comfortable and present, so it’s hard to imagine that that’s not affecting the work, because, really, being present’s ultimately what you’re going for—you’re just ultimately trying to crack open and be present and connect to the truth of a moment.

"So I’m imagining the more I get to embody who I am and exist in the body I want to exist in, there’ll be a difference."

Elliot also explained he had adopted a male identity from a very young age.

Elliot said: “All trans people are so different, and my story’s absolutely just my story. But yes, when I was a little kid, absolutely, 100 percent, I was a boy.

“I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler. I was writing fake love letters and signing them ‘Jason.’ Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be."