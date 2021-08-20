Carl Woods will keep supporting Katie Price even when he doesn't agree with her decisions, especially when it comes to her cosmetic surgery procedures.

The former glamour model's fiancé shared a powerful selfie of himself watching over his partner - who recently went to Turkey to undergo a number of cosmetic procedures - as she lay in a hospital bed after her fourth facelift.

He captioned the photo: "Support your women, Even when you don’t support her situation."

Katie recently opened up about the procedures in a video on Instagram, which saw Carl clearly shook up after she came out of surgery.

He said: 'I don't even know what I expected but she looks like she's in so much pain. I'm going to stay here because I've got a bed,

"I was supposed to have a bed. So, I'm just going to be here for her all night and try and look after her as best as I can."

And despite the pain, Katie added: "'I'm one million percent happy that I did it. I wouldn't do surgeries unless I was one million percent certain."

Last month, the reality star revealed she has only ever paid for two of her boob jobs after she had her 12th operation on her breasts in March in order to repair the damage caused by her previous surgeries.

She said: "I have only ever paid for two boob jobs."

The busty star - who has five children from previous relationships - had her first boob job when she was just 20 and seven years later, she went under the knife again to have her 32F assets further enhanced, as well as undergoing a nose job.

However, in 2008, she had a reduction to go down to a 32C and has had surgery multiple times since then.

And while she has undergone various other procedures over the years - including a bum lift, liposuction and veneers placed on her teeth - she has admitted she always feels "really nervous" ahead of the operations.

She previously said: "The day of the surgery I just get really nervous, they put so many needles in me that’s the only thing I hate. Then once it's in you get that nice little cocktail."

However, she insisted she will "never stop" having surgery because she wants to be "perfect".