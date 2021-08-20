Lena Headey thinks the power dynamic is "shifting" within Hollywood.

The 47-year-old actress admits it's "awesome" to see opportunities opening up for women, and she's delighted that things are finally changing in the TV and movie business.

Lena explained: "When I was starting out, I didn't realise I had a voice, and my opinion was not often welcomed. There are still moments where you speak up and your male counterparts say the same thing seven minutes later and then, strangely enough, it is heard.

"But things are shifting within the industry. More and more women are getting producing and directing roles, which is bolstering all of the change, which is awesome."

Lena stars alongside the likes of Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett in the action-thriller film 'Gunpowder Milkshake'.

And she found shooting the movie to be an empowering experience.

Lena told US OK! magazine: "For an action movie to unapologetically have five women who aren't in their 20s felt celebratory. As someone who's pushing 50, it was just fun and exciting, and it should happen more often."

Lena also revealed that she's openly rebelled against sexism in Hollywood.

The actress previously played Cersei Lannister in the HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones', and she admits that the success of the show helped to give her a "certain power".

She said: "I met many people over the years who said, 'I am doing this now because I couldn't bear it; it was so brutal.' I've had days when I went, 'I've f****** had enough of this.'

"With the success of 'Game of Thrones', you become visible and have a certain power. But it's a tough business. You've got to make sure your own existence is potent and rich."