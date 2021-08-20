Alyssa Milano is “hoping and praying” for her uncle following their car crash.

The 48-year-old actress was sat in the passenger seat of the car earlier this week when her uncle, Mitchell J. Carp - who was behind the wheel - suffered a medical issue and lost consciousness, causing their vehicle to drift into another lane on the freeway in Los Angeles, where it collided with a Black SUV.

Alyssa later revealed her uncle had a “serious heart attack” before their crash, and said he is currently still in hospital and it is unclear if he will recover.

On Thursday (19.08.21), Alyssa offered a small update when a fan commented on an Instagram post to ask if she and her family are “doing okay”.

She responded: “Thanks so much. We are hoping and praying.”

The ‘Charmed’ star offered her initial update earlier this week, when she said doctors are unsure if her uncle will make it.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: “Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event. I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us.

“I’ll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to him and to me.

“Uncle Mitch is such an important part of our family. He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover.

“I hope that you - and especially you in the media - will afford him and my family the kindness of privacy as we move through this incredibly painful time.”

It was previously reported Alyssa reached over her uncle to hit the brakes while the vehicle veered across the road, and gave CPR to her uncle until the first responders arrived.