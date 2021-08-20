Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her second child.

The 24-year-old reality star already has three-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott, and it has now been claimed she and her on/off partner are set to welcome another child together.

Sources reportedly confirmed the news to Page Six and said the Kardashian and Jenner family is “thrilled” with the news.

Caitlyn Jenner also seemed to spill the beans on Kylie’s pregnancy when she claimed she is set to become a grandparent for the 19th time.

According to TMZ, the ‘I Am Cait’ star said one of her children had a baby “in the oven” during a visit to The Toy Store in Quincy, California, on Thursday (19.08.21), although she did not clarify which of her children she was referring to.

Kylie and Travis have not yet confirmed the news themselves, and the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star previously said she had “no plan” to give Stormi a sibling just yet.

Speaking in March last year, she said: “My friends all pressure me about it … They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

While the beauty also said she wants “seven kids” in the future, but doesn’t want to expand her brood right away.

She added: “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now.

“Pregnancy is just not a joke; it’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”

Meanwhile, Kylie recently said she was “blessed” to have Travis in her life as the father to her daughter.

Posting on social media for Father’s Day in June, she wrote: "happy father’s day @travisscott [heart emoji] one day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you .. [heart emoji] (sic)"