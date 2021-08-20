Tori Spelling once dyed her pubic hair purple by accident.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star has admitted she wanted to bleach her pubic hair to “match” her blonde locks, but left the toner – which is usually purple in colour and helps to remove yellow colours to achieve a whiter blonde – on for too long and ended up with purple pubic hair.

Speaking to Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi on MTV’s ‘Messyness’, she said: "I have never cut my own hair. But I've dyed my own hair.

“You guys are going to think I'm infatuated with my p****. I was feeling frisky and I was like, 'Well I have platinum hair. I want the carpet to match the drapes.’

“I didn't know. I left it on too long and it turned bright purple you guys. I was like screw cold showers. This is going to give purple rain a whole new meaning."

The hilarious news comes after Tori, 48, recently said life is simply "too short to be too serious".

She explained: "Life's too short to be too serious, right? So I feel like you have to be a little authentic. And if you like to have fun and you kind of own your stuff when it happens ... and you go on to do better things and evolve.

"You don't want to be too messy. I mean, between being too messy and not, always being able to reel it back [is important] I think. Like if you make one little mess the next time you've got to be on it."

And Tori actually thinks that making "little messes throughout life" isn't such a bad thing.

She added: "You never want to be like a big mess, you just want to be like [a lot of] little messes throughout life."