Shawn Mendes has an “honest and open relationship” with Camila Cabello.

The 23-year-old singer has been romancing the ‘Havana’ hitmaker since July 2019, and has said that while they “definitely fight”, they are always able to resolve their disagreements because they’re good at “calling each other out”.

He said: "We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments. But, like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it's just ego talking. And we like, usually like call each other out. We have a really honest and open relationship - but, yeah, no, we definitely fight."

And the ‘In My Blood’ hitmaker also thinks dating Camila, 24, for over two years has also helped them cope with their disagreements.

He added: "I think the longer the relationship goes, it's like the easier it seems to be to fight. So, yeah, it's definitely not holding hands all the time, but we're really good with each other. It never gets bad. It's always like a little fight."

Shawn finds it difficult to admit that he’s wrong when the couple disagree, but is getting better at taking accountability.

He explained during an appearance on SiriusXM’s ‘The Morning Mash Up’: "It takes all my might in the entire world, but I have to admit that I'm wrong. But it takes everything. My face probably looks like tight and red, but I say I'm wrong. Hopefully. I mean, maybe she would say something else. I'm sure. Sometimes I don't say I'm wrong.”

Meanwhile, Camila recently said she and Shawn have a lot of “tenderness” in their relationship.

She said: “I probably have a nurturing attitude because I also like being nurtured. I’m lucky that my partner is the same way. There’s a lot of sweetness and tenderness. I think we’re both sensitive. I’m really lucky to be able to surround myself with tenderness; it’s really important to me.”