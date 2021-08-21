Anne-Marie gets hangovers from “eating bad food”.

The ‘Friends’ hitmaker has said she has always been a “lightweight” when it comes to alcohol, but is now even having negative side effects from simply eating food, especially if it’s junk food.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, she said: “I’ve always been a lightweight so every time I would drink, I would get a hangover. So I’m used to it.

“But I actually get hangovers now from eating bad food. That’s how old I’m getting basically. Nandos even, I’m at that point.”

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie recently revealed her “dream job” is working as a private detective, as she’d love to be hired to “catch” those who are unfaithful to their partner.

The 30-year-old singer said: “I just always want to catch people out. My whole life I have wanted to be a private detective.

“Honestly, it is my dream job to catch people out who are cheating. I want my secondary job to be this. Writing a song about someone that isn’t treating you right is another one of my favourite things to talk about. And I like getting people back for things they have done wrong to me.”

While she waits for her detective career to kick off, the ‘Don’t Play’ singer has spent the last year in lockdown working on new music.

And she also recently said she started attending therapy sessions during lockdown, which have changed her brain “for the better”.

She said: “In lockdown I started to do therapy with an actual psychologist and she just honestly changed my whole entire brain for the better.

“So far it’s been trying to let go of what everyone could possibly be thinking about me because that controlled so much of me and removing that worry and just living my life how I want to.”