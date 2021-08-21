Winnie Harlow has reportedly split from her boyfriend.

The model had been dating basketball player Kyle Kuzma for just over a year but they recently called it quits.

TMZ reports that the couple remain friends, despite calling it off around a week ago.

It comes after Winnie admitted Kylie slid into her DMs but she didn't see his message for a whole year.

She recalled: "So I got a DM a year prior from my boyfriend, and I had never seen it. I don’t know what the glitch in the system with Instagram is but that never came up for me. A year later, at the top of quarantine, he DM’d me again; posted a picture of me in an outfit and I was like, ‘Oh, hi.’ He shot his shot and slid in the DM.’ So that was cute and I was like, ‘Oh hey, how’s quarantine been?' And yeah, we just started talking from there."

The couple spent several weeks chatting constantly on FaceTime before Winnie took the plunge and flew out to Los Angeles to meet Kyle.

She added: "And then, after about a month on Facetime for 24 hours every single day, he was like, ‘You got to come to LA,’ and I’ve been in LA ever since. That was a year ago, exactly."

At 5'7", Winnie is much shorter than Kyle - but she loved that about their romance.

She confessed: "Kyle is a basketball player and he is like, 6’11″ or 6’10″ or something. He’s really tall.

"Every time I post a picture or a video of us everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, I stan the height difference, oh my god, I ship that.’ It’s cute, I love it.'"