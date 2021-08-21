'Law & Order' star Christopher Meloni is a strict parent when it comes to education.

The 60-year-old actor has two children, Sophie, 20, and Dante, 17, with his wife Doris Sherman and although he is a very loving father he will not accept any lack of effort or slip in standards when it comes to their academic work.

Speaking to America's Closer magazine, he said: "I think my kids would call me a little crazy. I'm very physical, very affectionate. I'm also very disciplined and focused on education. That's one thing that was instilled in me, one place in life where there's no compromise."

Family man Meloni's wife Doris is an artist and he admits that is her "biggest fan".

He added: "She does mostly realistic, figurative pieces."

Meloni played Elliot Stabler on 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' for 12 seasons before leaving the role in 2011, only to reprise his most famous part in his new spin-off series 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' and in an 'SVU' return opposite Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson in the story 'Return of the Prodigal Son'.

Although he played Stabler from 1999 to 2011, Meloni was nervous about reprising his most famous TV role.

He said: "Gearing up to re-introduce my character through the 'SVU' vehicle was really rather nerve-racking. Very difficult. But within a couple of days, I settled down or found whatever it is I needed to find, and everything has been really smooth sailing."