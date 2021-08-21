Sting can no longer drink beer because he is a wine aficionado.

The music legend and his wife, Tudie Styler, have owned the 16th century Il Palagio estate in Tuscany, Italy, since 1997, on which they make their own sparkling wine, a white, a rosé and three reds.

Sting admits that his taste for beers, ales and lagers is gone due to spending over 20 years creating his own bottles of wine, something that he never thought would be possible when he was knocking back pints in in Northern England.

Speaking to Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, he said: “As a teenager I didn’t drink wine. I’m from the North of England. Nobody there used to drink wine. You only saw wine in movies. We had beer.

"Now I can’t drink beer anymore. Maybe a glass now and then. My taste is more refined now."

Sting, 69, and Trudie, 67, spent the COVID-10 lockdowns at Il Palagio, enjoying 350 hectares of forest, vineyards, olive trees and lakes as well as manicured gardens, swimming pool, a tennis court and stables.

Whilst there, the former Police frontman started writing songs above the room where he and his wife make their wine, as he's sure the scents of the fermenting grapes improve the notes he plays.

The 'Message In A Bottle' hitmaker said: "The room where I compose music is right above the place where we make wine. Notes and scents blend. Inspiration comes up from the stairs and goes down through the stairs as well.

"I can’t prove my music makes wine better nor that wine makes my music better. But I hope that’s how it is."