Facebook is set to launch its Reels feature inside the Facebook app.

The social media company initially launched Reels as its own app in August last year, and it is now set to be implemented within the actual Facebook app, so users can watch short-form video content created for Reels without leaving Facebook.

Reels was released in 50 countries as Instagram Reels, and allowed users of the photo sharing app to create short-form videos set to music.

The app was a rival to TikTok, and the plan going forward is to have the feature written into both Facebook and Instagram.

On Instagram, Reels will be shared on Instagram Stories as well as more permanently on feeds, and can be found inside the Explore page unless they’ve been posted by a private user.

The feature is currently in testing, so not every Facebook and Instagram user has access to it right now.

Before the launch of Reels last year, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed they were “excited” for a US and international release.

They said: "We're excited to bring Reels to more countries, including the US, in early August.

"The community in our test countries has shown so much creativity in short-form video, and we've heard from creators and people around the world that they're eager to get started as well."