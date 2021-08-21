Mandy Moore feels the most "indescribable and unconditional love" for her son Gus.

The 'This Is Us' star is celebrating six months since her and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their son into the world and she feels so lucky to be a mother to the "happiest and sweetest guy".

Alongside a carousel of images of her and her son, she wrote: "6 months with the with the happiest, sweetest guy and the most indescribable, unconditional love. We are the luckiest and love you so much, Gus!!"

Mandy previously revealed breastfeeding her son has been a "rewarding experience".

She explained: "Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I’m at work, etc… ) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever.

"It goes without saying that #fedisbest and I’m grateful to my body and the tremendous support I’ve had around me (especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy. (sic)"

The 37-year-old actress found it "strangely isolating" being a first time mom during the pandemic.

She explained: "It's strange because you're with someone every day and every second, and you know, I'm very lucky, I have a very supportive partner - my husband's been fantastic - but it still is so strangely isolating. I guess when I imagined motherhood, I sort of imagined like, you find community and there are classes, and you go to 'mommy and me' classes and baby classes.

"It's having to reframe these expectations that you've had about what it's like to be a mom and what it's like to connect with people. The isolation is something that's really hit me that I wasn't necessarily expecting."