'No Time To Die' will get its worldwide premiere in September - after many delays due to the pandemic.

The James Bond film will be premiered on September 28 at London's Royal Albert Hall, and will be released in cinemas just two days later on Thursday September 30.

The hotly-anticipated movie - which will be Daniel Craig's final outing as the suave spy - had been pushed back multiple times owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is believed the film's producers have set aside £10 million for the premiere.

A source said previously: "They think they can pull off the biggest in-person premiere of the post-pandemic era, and have already put aside a whopping £10million for an event in England that will signal the return of these kinds of flashy movie launches that everybody's been missing for the last year.

"They are looking at the biggest venues in London, starting with Wembley and going down from there, and have enquired about the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a US premiere.

"MGM and the Bond team have never liked the idea of launching this movie without a red carpet event, which is one of the many reasons they've rolled with all the delays."

Craig previously insisted there was "no downside to playing Bond".

He said: "He has afforded me so many amazing things as an actor that I am extremely grateful to him and always will be. If I had any ambition as an actor, it was to work with the best people, and that is what I've been doing. Look, I've been lucky enough to land one of the best roles in movie history, and I decided that if it turned out to be the only thing I ever did, I'd be happy. There's been no downside to playing Bond."