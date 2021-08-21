Jordyn Woods appeared to take a veiled swipe at Khloe Kardashian when she remarked that “only God can cancel you".

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star ended her relationship with Tristan Thompson – the father of her three-year-old daughter True – in February 2019 after he kissed the 23-year-old model.

And during her episode of 'MTV Cribs', Jordyn showed her new t-shirts with the slogan "Oh s*** I've been canceled" and "Please don't cancel me" emblazoned across them.

The 'Masked Singer US' star seemingly referred to the cheating scandal, when she said: "They tried it already, I've already been in that position.”

She added: "I truly believe the only person who can cancel you is God and God isn't going to cancel you.”

Her mom Elizabeth agreed: “And that’s the truth.”

Though Khloe, 37, hasn’t spoken to the brunette beauty since then, she recently insisted she doesn’t hold a grudge.

Speaking on E!’s ‘KUWTK’ reunion special in June, she said: I personally don't talk to her, but I think she's doing really well in her personal life…

“I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn.

“I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn.

“I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles.”

The Good American co-founder – who reconciled with Tristan – also insisted she wouldn’t have any issue with her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, if she chose to rekindle her friendship with her former best pal.

She explained: "I have told Kylie, intimately, that I would genuinely not care whatsoever if Kylie wants to be her friend again.

“My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual.

“And, if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.”

Kylie – who is said to be expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she already has three-year-old daughter Stormi - admitted she felt caught in the middle of the situation but she felt as betrayed by Jordyn’s actions as she would have done if they’d directly involved her.

She said: “Jordyn and I did have a talk after that.

When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing.

“When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”