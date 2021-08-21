Carrie Ann Inaba is leaving 'The Talk' after three seasons.

The 53-year-old television personality - who took over co-hosting duties from Julie Chen in 2019 - had already been on a break since April, but has now taken the decision to quit the show altogether.

In a statement, she said: “I enjoyed my time at ‘The Talk’ as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire ‘Talk’ family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level.

“I will miss ‘The Talk’, but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show.”

The programme's executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews told Deadline: “Carrie Ann’s authenticity and openness created a special connection and relationship with our audience.

“We will always be grateful for her contributions here at ‘The Talk’ over the last three seasons. Her warmth, wisdom and vulnerability are just a few of her many admirable traits that will be missed. We wish her much success and good health going forward.”

Carrie Ann took a break to “focus on my well-being” after Sharon Osbourne left the panel show in controversial circumstances after a heated exchange on-air about race, after she defended her pal Piers Morgan over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.

The 68-year-old music manager left following her explosive row with co-presenter Sheryl Underwood in March.

And Sharon revealed during an interview with Bill Maher that she was upset at how her time on the show ended.

Bill said: "He was called a racist and lost his job, and you were called a racist and lost your job. Do I have it right? Who's the racist and why? This is what I'm trying to figure out."

To which she replied: "Me too. I've been called so many things in my life, I am so used to being called names, but a racist is one I will not take."

Bill went on: "You have to agree with everything Meghan Markle says or you're a racist? Is this the standard now?"

Sharon insisted: "Disagreeing with someone does not make you a racist."