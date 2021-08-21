Granger Smith's wife Amber has given birth to the couple's fourth child.

The country star and his spouse already have Lincoln, seven, and daughter London, nine, and tragically lost their three-year-old son River in a drowning accident in June 2019.

And after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage last year, the pair welcomed their rainbow baby, a boy named Maverick, this week.

Alongside a sweet picture of his other half cradling the newborn in her hospital bed, the proud dad announced on Instagram: “He’s here! Wow…so many emotions. Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today. He and @amberemilysmith are doing great."

The 'City Boy Stuck' hitmaker previously shared how they underwent IVF treatment to conceive but their first attempt ended in tragedy.

He wrote on Instagram: "We can finally let everyone know about our journey the past 15 months. It’s been a roller coaster ride!

"When we eventually settled on the heavy decision to try for another baby, and learned that IVF was our best option, Amber went through the tedious prep process for three months. When we had two viable embryos, Covid shut the clinic down and they were kept frozen. After four months, the clinic finally opened, they transferred the 1st embryo to Amber and she got pregnant.

Sadly, the 39-year-old actress miscarried nine weeks later.

He continued: “I’ve seen Amber go through so much in the last few years and I watched her yet again with steadfast resilience navigate physical and emotional pain while preparing her body for a second embryo transfer. Four months later, she was pregnant again with the final embryo … a baby boy.”

The couple admitted at the time that they were excited about having another baby and were trying not to worry about what the future will bring.

Granger concluded: “We wait joyfully in hope, patient in affliction and faithful in prayer.

“I don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but I’ve learned to not worry about that.”

Meanwhile, Amber also reflected on the “procedures, infection, antibiotics and all the things” she experienced and how she was putting her faith in God.

She wrote on her own Instagram account: “We share with the intent of spreading light and hope in an often dark and confusing world.

“I don’t know much but I know this life is hard and God is good. No matter what. I know you can do hard things. And I know that hope does not disappoint.

“We know we still have much further on this journey to go, but we know God has already gone before us and that gives us peace.”