Kate Hudson says her "personal trauma" prepared her for her "future and success".

The 'Almost Famous' actress had a lot of undealt with emotions stemming from her estrangement from her biological father, musician Bill Hudson.

Kate - who was brought up by her actress mom Goldie Hawn and her husband Kurt Russell - said: “I had personal struggles or familial situations that were challenging.

“[They] kind of prepared me for my future and my success. I had a lot of personal trauma I never really allowed myself to be OK about, or recognise as being traumatic."

And the mother-of-three- who has Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 10, from previous relationships and two-year-old Rani with partner Danny Fujikawa - admits she wishes she'd allowed herself to feel her pain at the time.

She added: "I’d probably tell my younger self, ‘It’s OK that you’re hurting … you’re OK’.

“Maybe that would have softened some things in my life a bit along the way. I’d give myself permission to give myself a big hug.”

On Father's Day 2015, Kate's father said she and her brother Oliver, 44, were "dead" to him and that they should stop using his surname.

At the time, Bill - who has three other children - said: "I say to them now, 'I set you free'. I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognise Oliver and Kate as my own.

"I would ask them to stop using the Hudson name. They are no longer a part of my life. Oliver's Instagram post was a malicious, vicious, premeditated attack. He is dead to me now. As is Kate. I am mourning their loss even though they are still walking this earth."

Oliver had posted a picture of himself, Kate, and their actor father with the caption: "Happy Abandonment Day (sic)".

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old star says her children have made her a good "therapist" and they keep her "grounded".

She told The Mirror: “They make me a better human being, I think … and a very good therapist.”

“My kids. They test my inner demon every day… but my family keeps me grounded and focused.”