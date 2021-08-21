Amanda Seyfried has paid a touching tribute to her late 'Big Love' co-star Bill Paxton.

The acclaimed actor died in February 2017 aged 61 after he suffered a stroke days after undergoing surgery.

And the 35-year-old star - who played Bill's (Bill Hendrickson) on-screen daughter Sarah on the HBO drama show - has revealed she got emotional when she stumbled on some pictures of the late star in her photo collection.

She captioned an on-set snap of them on Instagram: "Bill and me.

“Sorting through the thousands of photos I’ve packed away over the years has been mostly fun but every once in a while I find one that brings me to my knees.

“I got so lucky to know this man and feel his bright, warm light so often while playing his daughter on Big Love. He was wonderful and so deeply loved and I miss him.”

The pair were on the show together between 2006 to 2011.

After hearing the news of the 'Titanic' star's passing, Amanda called Bill a "father figure".

She said at the time: “He was an amazing and supportive father figure to me in my early career.

“Incredibly inspired and full of life at every turn, he made you feel like everything was possible. This is a terrible loss.”

Bill was extremely popular with all of his co-stars, including Emma Watson, who hailed him a "wonderful" actor.

The 31-year-old actress played the role of Mae Holland in the sci-fi film 'The Circle', and the 'Harry Potter' star admitted starring alongside the 'Twister' actor was very special because the pair sparked up a "really personal relationship".

She gushed: "It was wonderful working with him. It was a really personal relationship for me, so it's not something I feel comfortable talking about ... but he was wonderful."