Corey Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Slipknot frontman announced on Friday (20.08.21) that he was forced to cancel his appearance at the Astronomicon convention in Michigan this weekend, after coming down with the respiratory virus.

The 47-year-old rocker admitted he was feeling "very, very sick" and was gutted to have to pull out of his planned engagement.

He wrote on the Astronomicon Facebook page: “I wish I had better news.

"I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick. So I’m not gonna be able to make it this weekend. And I am absolutely devastated. I am so sorry.”

The 'Wait and Bleed' star caught coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated and vowed to try and make it back to the pop culture event at a later date.

He added: “I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can. I should be okay — it [feels like] the flu. I’m vaccinated, so I’m not worried. But I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise.”it

Corey has been vocal about the importance of getting jabbed against the virus, and previously branded anyone who attends a concert knowing they are "going to put people at risk" of catching COVID-19 a "f*****’ a******".

The 'Duality' star slammed anti-vaxxers who think having the coronavirus jab is like "signing a deal with the devil".

He said: “People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil.

"It’s been so politicised and spun out of control in these conspiratorial echo chambers that people forget that you can go find all the info you want online to educate yourself about everything about these vaccines.

“The fact that [vaccines] have been demonised, almost to the point of these gnarly conspiracy theories, no wonder why people are afraid of it – because they’re listening to the wrong people.”

And while the musician doesn't think it should be mandatory to have had the jab to attend concerts, he hit out at anyone not using their "common sense" to decide whether it's safe or not for them to be in close contact with others.

Quizzed on whether it's right for people to have to prove they are vaccinated to gain entry to shows, he replied: “Do I think it should be a requirement for people to be vaccinated to go to shows? Yes and no.”

He continued: “Here’s the thing: there shouldn’t be a mandate, but guess what, man, if you’re going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn’t want to go to a show. That’s common sense. And if you do put people at risk, then you’re a f*****’ ***hole. And you shouldn’t be let it in anyway.

“So, for me, it’s a common-sense thing, but we don’t have a lot of common sense these days, man.”

The 'Before I Forget' rocker previously lambasted those who refuse to wear face masks to protect themselves and others against the virus.

Corey - who wears various gory masks on stage as part of his act - moaned: "If I can wear a mask for a two-hour Slipknot show, you can wear one for five minutes. It’s such f****** idiotic garbage.”