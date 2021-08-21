Jesy Nelson wants to stay single to focus on herself and her solo career.

The former Little Mix star - who quit the girl group in December after a "really dark" period, which saw her admitted to hospital for her mental health - split with 'Love Island' star Chris Hughes last February after a 16-month relationship.

And Jesy has admitted she prefers not being in a relationship because she doesn't have to make any "sacrifices", and she isn't actively seeking a romantic partner at this time and doesn't see herself finding a man anytime soon.

She told The Guardian's Weekend supplement: “Part of me feels I should be single forever because in relationships you have to sacrifice so much.

“I like waking up and knowing this day is just for me and I don’t need to worry about anyone but me. I’m really not looking for a relationship anymore.

“I feel you only get one shot to make your impact as a solo artist, so I’m going all guns blazing.

"I don’t want people to be, ‘Oh, that’s nice,’ or ‘I expected her to do that.’ I want people to be, ‘F*** my life, she’s here!’”

Jesy and Chris' split came as a surprise as the pair had appeared to be madly in love, with the reality star even previously revealing that his "proudest moment" was asking the singer to be his girlfriend.

He said at the time: "My proudest moment is asking my girlfriend to be my girlfriend and she said yes. Yeah, that was a nice moment.

"She's just wonderful, we're best friends. We spend so much time together. I went on tour with her so much, I went to my ninth show the other day since they've been touring, they've been touring a couple of months. Yeah, proper fangirling. We're just best friends, I love it."

Meanwhile, Jesy revealed in the same interview that her bandmates were fully supportive of her decision to quit the band due to the toll it took on her mental health and she believes they are just as good as a trio.

Speaking about Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - who are joined by Jade Thirlwall in the girl group - being pregnant and how she thinks that will impact their future, she said: “I reckon they’ll look after their babies, go off and do their own things for a while, then make a comeback together.

“I think they’re just as sick as a three. They’re still doing it for girl power. I still love them to pieces. They were like my sisters.”

And while there is no bad blood between them, Jesy says she doesn't keep in regular contact with the girls.

When asked if they are as close as they used to be, she replied: “No, not as much. Not now. I think we all need time. It’s a big thing that’s happened.”