Sandra Bullock thinks "everything evens out" in life.

The 57-year-old actress remains one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood and even though she's been through her fair share of ups and downs over the years, she remains philosophical about her experiences.

A source explained: "As far as Sandra is concerned, all of her experiences are part of life's rich tapestry. Sometimes it's for the good and other times not so much. The bottom line for her is that everything evens out in the end."

Sandra was married to entrepreneur Jesse James between 2005 and 2010, while she's also dated the likes of Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling in the past.

These days though, the actress isn't under any pressure to work and she is loving life at the moment.

The insider explained to US OK! magazine: "Sandra's still totally committed to her Hollywood career but she's in this enviable position where she can pick and choose roles - as opposed to worrying about money or raising her Hollywood profile.

"A lot of her peers work their home life around their careers, but with Sandra, it's the other way around."

Sandra previously admitted to being shaped by her childhood experiences in Germany.

The actress - who spent more than a decade living in Germany and Austria - shared: "I'm an optimistic, joyous person, but I'm also afraid and insecure.

"One of the reasons I go out of my way to be kind is that I've known what it's like not to be given kindness.

"I came to America from Germany when I was in my early teens and got my butt kicked big time in junior high.

"I sounded different and dressed different. My classmates were unbelievably cruel and it left its mark. My defence was to reach out."