Jurnee Smollett is set to get her own 'Birds of Prey' spin-off.

The 34-year-old actress is reuniting with screenwriter Misha Green - her 'Lovecraft Country' collaborator - for the standalone movie based on Black Canary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project - a collaboration between Warner Bros and DC Comics - is already in early development at HBO Max, with Green attached to write.

Sue Kroll, who produced 'Birds of Prey', will also produce the spin-off.

Meanwhile, Jurnee previously admitted that she was keen to return to the DC Extended Universe as Dinah Lance/Black Canary.

She said: "It's no secret how much I loved playing Black Canary, and (I was) so honoured to take on that mantle. I would absolutely do it again if given a chance."

Smollett also hinted there was much more to come from Black Canary as 'Birds of Prey' served as an origin story for the character.

Jurnee explained: "She's a beast, but I had to be really patient and kind of like reel that in because it is an origin story.

"She's not there yet, so it was great to explore this idea of, you know, a woman who's really needing to be emancipated from a state of mind. Because she's really the one in her own way.

"I mean, she's the most powerful person in the room. She's got the Canary Cry and yet she's choosing to hide it. And she's very much the reluctant hero."