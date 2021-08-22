Nicola McLean would never tell a friend if their partner flirted with her.

The 39-year-old star - who has sons Rocky, 15, and Striker, 11, with husband Tom Williams - admitted that despite being hit on "inappropriately" by certain people a number of times in the past, she thinks it's best not to say anything.

She told Closer magazine: "It's happened to me multiple times - my friend's boyfriend or my husband's friends have acted inappropriately when I'm with them and I've chosen never to say anything as the messenger always gets shot.

"Friends wouldn't have liked it and I'm not sure they would've believed me.

"Even if they split up with their partners, there's still no point in saying, 'He tried it on with me', because they're going to say, 'Why didn't you tell me?' and then arguments happen."

Instead, the former glamour model prefers to adopt a policy of "ignorance is bliss", although she admitted she didn't always take that approach.

She added: "I'm a very strong believer in what you don't know doesn't hurt you.

"The younger me would want to know everything about everything, but as I've got older, I really understand that ignorance is bliss."

Still, Nicola pointed out she always made sure to reject the advances and warn them that if they carry on, she'll be forced to let people know.

She said: "I have said to the friends' boyfriends that have tried it on with me, 'This is not on and if it doesn't stop then I will tell them', which seems to work."

Meanwhile, Danielle Lloyd told the publication she did tell a friend after seeing her partner "make a pass at someone", but they didn't believe her and it led to a falling out.

But 'Celebs Go Dating' star Anna Williamson - who is now married to husband Alex - admitted she was happy to be told when an ex hit on her friend.

She said: "I think honesty is always the best policy, with no exceptions."