Sonos win victory in patent infringement case against Google.

The audio product developers had initially asked the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) to block imports of several Google devices – including its smart speakers, Chromecasts, and Pixel smartphones – because they allegedly infringe on Sonos patents.

And according to the New York Times, a trade judge preliminarily ruled in favour of the speaker maker this week, stating that Google should not import products that violate Sonos’ intellectual property.

The devices Google wanted to ship are all manufactured in China and shipped to the United States for sale, and if the ITC rules against Google it would mean the company has violated the Tariff Act of 1930 which prevents unfair competition through any imported goods that might have infringed on US patents, trademarks, and copyrights.

Eddie Lazarus, Sonos’s chief legal officer, said in a statement to the New York Times: “This decision reaffirms the strength and breadth of our portfolio, marking a promising milestone in our long-term pursuit to defend our innovation against misappropriation by Big Tech monopolies.”

Despite the small victory, Sonos hasn’t actually won its case yet, as the ITC still has to accept or reverse the judge’s decision before anything is finalised.

The commission’s hearing is set for December 13, and the verdict in the case could lead to an import ban of Google’s products, which would come into effect 60 days later.