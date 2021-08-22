Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have welcomed their first child together.

The Little Mix star gave birth to their baby on Saturday (21.08.21) and they both shared the news on their Instagram accounts the next day.

Alongside two black-and-white pictures of the tot, Perrie, 28, wrote: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21." She also added a black heart emoji.

Alex, 28, shared the same pictures and wrote: "Welcome to the world little one 21/08/21." He added an emoji with heart eyes and a red heart."

Fans had speculated that the birth was imminent on Saturday, when Alex pulled out of his soccer game for Liverpool citing “personal reasons”.

Perrie announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May, when she posted a series of black and white shots with Alex.

She wrote: "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Alex and Perrie started dating in 2017 and she previously gushed about him, saying: "I'm a little creep sometimes, I'm a little weirdo. And he loves me for that, and that's why I'm like, 'Woohoo!' You know? I don't have to put on a front and be this perfect girlfriend.

"He's like, perfection. He's not too much, he's not too clingy, but he's not too cool for school. He's got a perfect balance, he's super supportive of everything I do, which is so nice.

"He just wants the best for me, as do I him. So it's just a lovely balanced healthy relationship, and I love it. It's a breath of fresh air."