Billy Porter will direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real'.

The 51-year-old actor and singer is currently working on his feature directorial debut 'What If?' but he has also signed up to helm 'To Be Real', a new project from Gabrielle Union's I’ll Have Another production company.

The film, which has been sold to Amazon Studios, has been compared to a LGBTQ 'Superbad' crossed with 'Booksmart'.

The synopsis for the movie states: "'To Be Real' follows three queer friends who escape their hometown for Pride Weekend in New York City where they discover that life over the rainbow is an insane, raunchy, often divisive, but ultimately FIERCE non-stop party."

Union will produce 'To Be Real', while Kian Gass from I’ll Have Another will executive produce. Porter and Ryan Shiraki - who has written the original script - will also executive produce.

Meanwhile, Billy began production on 'What If?' last month, which follows a transgender high school student navigating an unexpected relationship.

Speaking previously about the gig, he said: "I’m thrilled to be part of this new space in Hollywood for telling all types of stories from all types of people. I am grateful to be in a position to usher some of these stories into the mainstream and I am humbled that heavy hitters like Christine Vachon [producer] and Alana Mayo [president of Orion Pictures] have entrusted and empowered me in this insane time we all find ourselves in."