Ant McPartlin has gotten a tattoo for his wife.

The 45-year-old TV presenter recently tied the knot with his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett, 43, and he is showing off his love for her with a new chest tattoo of a heart with a circle and the letter A inside.

Ant first revealed the tattoo when he went shirtless on the beach in Portugal, where the couple are enjoying their honeymoon.

Ant and Anne-Marie tied the knot at St Michael's Church in Heckfield, Hampshire, in front of a star-studded crowd including Walliams, Donnelly, Phillip Schofield, Dermot O'Leary and Christine and Frank Lampard.

The pair have been in a relationship since 2018, following Ant's split from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years.

Ant proposed on Christmas Eve (24.12.20), with a source saying: "Ant has been planning this for some time - but wanted to make sure the moment was just right.

"2020 has been a pretty torrid year for everybody, and this is the happy news that all their friends and family have been waiting for.

"Both Amzie and Ant adore Christmas, and get really into it every year, so Ant decided to pop the question on Christmas Eve.

"He's a traditionalist, so got down on one knee after first checking with Anne Marie's family that he had their blessing. It was super-romantic, and obviously Anne-Marie said 'yes' straight away."