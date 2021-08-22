Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster can't wait to be a big sister.

The couple are reportedly expecting their second child together and their three-year-old daughter Stormi is over the moon.

A source told E! News: "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited. She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute. Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."

And Stormi is not the only one who's excited, Kylie's famous family cannot wait to welcome the new baby.

The insider said: "Everyone in the family is so excited, and they all are helping Kylie prep. She basically is already set and is using a lot of what she has.

"Kylie and Travis are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family. They love the family they've created and this news has them both extremely excited. Both of their families have been supportive and everyone is thrilled for them.

"There's nothing she loves more than being a mom. To be able to give Stormi a sibling is a dream come true. She's already buying stuff and dreaming of what the nursery will look like."

Meanwhile, Kylie, 24, previously revealed she wants seven children.

She said: "I want seven kids down the line, but not right now. Pregnancy is just not a joke; it’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”