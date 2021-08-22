Leigh-Anne Pinnock is “so proud” of Perrie Edwards following her baby news.

The Little Mix star gave birth to her first child with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Saturday (21.08.21), and after taking to Instagram to confirm the news, her bandmate Leigh-Anne – who is also expecting her first child with Andre Gray – heaped praise on the new mother.

Writing on Perrie’s post, Leigh-Anne said: "I am so proud of you and I love you so much. What an angel (sic)”

Leigh-Anne announced her pregnancy just a few days before Perrie did, so the 29-year-old singer is also likely to give birth soon.

Perrie and Alex announced their happy news on Sunday (22.08.21) with Instagram posts from each of their accounts.

The ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ singer, 28, wrote: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21." She also added a black heart emoji.

Alex, also 28, shared the same pictures and wrote: "Welcome to the world little one 21/08/21." He added an emoji with heart eyes and a red heart.

Fans had speculated that the birth was imminent on Saturday, when Alex pulled out of his soccer game for Liverpool citing “personal reasons”.

Perrie announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May, when she posted a series of black and white shots with Alex.

She wrote: "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!"

And Leigh-Anne also announced her pregnancy in early May with a series of pictures showing off her growing bump in a green bra top and flowing cape.

She posted: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. [heart and heart eye emojis] (sic)"

Leigh-Anne previously praised her footballer fiancé as her "backbone" and admitted she finds his attitude towards race "inspiring".

She added: "Andre is like my backbone. If I didn’t have someone like that through this experience, I don’t know what I would have done. We’ve always had amazing talks about [experiencing racism], from when we’ve met. I love how pro-Black he is. It’s inspiring for me."