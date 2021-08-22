Chadwick Boseman was praised as a “true hero” as he was honoured during the Stand Up to Cancer event on Saturday (21.08.21).

The ‘Black Panther’ star passed away almost one year ago in August 2020 following a secret battle with colon cancer, and during the Stand Up to Cancer event this weekend, his memory was honoured by his wife, Simone Leeward, and ‘Black-ish’ star Anthony Anderson.

Anthony began by sharing some words about the star before Simone performed a beautiful rendition of ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’.

In his speech, Anthony said: "Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years. The world lost an incredible artist and a true hero. But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me, a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one's passing leaves in the lives of those who love them.

"Here to perform a song about living with the reality of loss and finding a way forward is Chadwick's wife, Simone.”

Chadwick died on August 28 at the age of 43, and following his passing it was confirmed he had been battling colon cancer since 2016.

A statement confirming his death at the time stated: "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From ‘Marshall’ to ‘Da 5 Bloods’, August Wilson’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

“It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in ‘Black Panther’. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."