Priyanka Chopra Jonas has mourned the loss of her “forever champion”, Pradeep Guha.

The 39-year-old actress paid tribute to the Bollywood film producer following his death on Saturday (21.08.21) after a battle with cancer.

Priyanka hailed Pradeep as her “mentor” and claimed he was someone she could always rely on throughout her career, which began in Bollywood before she made the transition to Hollywood.

Alongside a series of pictures on Instagram, she wrote: “You were always my forever champion. Your random calls of encouragement, your zest for life and your ambition was something I have always admired so much.

“This loss is so personal. I will miss your voice and strength so much. I’ve had very few constants in my life and outside my parents, you were one that I truly saw as my mentor. You saw something in me I never knew I had. You never shied away from reminding me on how I could be better. You always lead with charge.”

The ‘White Tiger’ star also shared a video clip from an interview in which Pradeep spoke highly of Priyanka.

And she went on to say she hopes she can continue to make him “proud” even after his death.

She added: “This video above, is part of an interview he did around the release of my memoir, in which he features prominently. As always, his words were an encouragement and an affirmation, something I knew I could always count on.

“I’ve learned so much from you PG. With such a heavy heart I say a final goodbye to a huge constant in my adult life. I’ll miss the laughter, the gossiping, the stories, the encouragement. Will keep striving to make you proud.

“Gone too soon. My love and condolences to Papia, @guhasanket and everyone whose life he touched. Love you and rest in peace PG. (sic)”