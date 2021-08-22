Ant Anstead has described his romance with Renee Zellweger as “magical”.

The 42-year-old television presenter met the ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’ star while filming an episode of ‘Celebrity IOU: Joyride’, and he has now said their relationship came to him “at the right time” and has blossomed into “something magical”.

He said: "Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected. There's absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there's something magical in that right?"

The ‘Wheeler Dealers’ star also spoke about co-parenting his two-year-old son Hudson with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "The concept of blended families is more common now than it was and we live in a society now where it's more normal. So you have to bring a level of normalcy to it. Hudson's peers and kids at school are all in very similar situations and it just has to come from a place of love really because ultimately if the decision is in favour of the child, it's ultimately the right decision."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported Renee, 52, is “getting along well” with Hudson.

A source said: “She’s getting along well with Hudson. Renee is very kind and caring … She’s never had a child so is enjoying playing with him and watching Ant as a father.”

The news comes after Ant admitted he and the ‘Judy’ actress have “become quite close” since they met earlier this year.

He said: "Look … everybody knows that Renee and I have become quite close, because we kept it secret for a while, and unfortunately some pictures were taken and put out there.”

Renee and Ant attended their first public event as a couple last week when they stopped by the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California.