Anwar Hadid has praised Dua Lipa as “the girl of [his] dreams”.

The 22-year-old model – who is the brother of fellow models Gigi and Bella Hadid – took to his Instagram story on Sunday (22.08.21) to gush over the ‘Levitating’ hitmaker in honour of her 26th birthday.

Alongside a picture of Dua smiling, Anwar wrote: “Happy birthday girl of my dreams [heart emoji] love u forever and always (sic)”

Dua also marked her own birthday with a snap of herself holding some pink heart-shaped balloons.

She captioned the shots: "I'm a leo - can't u tell (sic)”

And Anwar’s sister Gigi, also 26, took to her own Instagram Story to share a selfie with Dua which was captioned: "Happy happy birthday sweet @dualipa! Supernova! We love you. Wishing u the best day & year!!!! (sic)”

To which Dua responded: "Thank you sister I love you!!! (sic)”

Bella, 24, did not post to mark Dua’s birthday on Sunday but earlier this week she shared some pictures of their holiday getaway which included the ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer.

She wrote: “swipe for our dance party of 10! Adore every single last one of em (sic)”

The London-born singer and Anwar have been dating since 2019.

But Dua previously admitted she's made a conscious decision to keep their romance "quite private".

She explained: "We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there's something that we want to share together, then OK that's fun.

"But at the same time, we're quite private - we'll only show you as much as we want you to see."

The 'Break My Heart' hitmaker revealed she's still trying to "find the right balance" between sharing things with her fans and keeping her romance private.

Dua is determined to not let other people's opinions undermine her own happiness.

She said: "It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there.

"I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions."