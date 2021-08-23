Eric Stonestreet is engaged.

The 'Modern Family' star and his partner Lindsay Schweitzer are to wed after he popped the question to the paediatric nurse, and he joked her people would "call my people" for an answer.

He wrote on Instagram: "She said, “She’d have her people call my people." "

The 49-year-old star shared three snaps of himself and Lindsay, who showed off her sparkling engagement ring in the photos.

Several stars were quick to congratulate the happy couple on social media.

'Shazam!' actor Zachary Levi wrote: "Congrats duuuuuuuuuuude!!! (sic)"

'The Real Housewives of New York City' star Bethenny Frankel simply commented: "YES"

In August 2017, it was first reported Eric and nurse Lindsay were dating after spending time together at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity event in Kansas City in June.

An insider said at the time: "Lindsay was there fundraising, and Eric was one of the celebrity guests."

Eric was previously romantically involved with Broadway star Katherine Tokarz for nearly three years until 2012.

The star - who is best known for playing Cameron Tucker in ABC TV series 'Modern Family' - was romantically linked to Charlize Theron in 2012 following his split from Katherine, but he laughed off the speculation, joking that he was in fact dating Halle Berry.

He said: "I wish people would stop spreading rumours that Charlize Theron and I are dating. It's starting to make Halle Berry jealous.

"She was so cold to me this morning when she saw the rumours.

"It was just quiet - fork and knife on the plate. Halle and I weren't speaking at all. And I'm like, 'Halle, listen! It's just a rumour. It's not real.' "

In 2015, there was speculation Eric and Bethenny were dating, but she insisted they were not a couple.

She wrote on Twitter: "Wow #somanyboyfriendssolittletime How did I manage to be at a @Dodgers game & be in the Hamptons at the same time?!!! @ericstonestreet (sic)"